Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

insider
Investment company Money Design Co.,Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, VanEck Agribusiness ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Design Co.,Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Money Design Co.,Ltd. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Money Design Co.,Ltd.
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 547,652 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 190,653 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,111,129 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 266.05%
  4. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 475,732 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.46%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 506,619 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $147.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 63,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 118,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.05%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 1,111,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.67%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 118,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.41%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 337,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28039.95%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 443,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16239.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 207,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 217.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 409,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $85.71 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $93.13.

Sold Out: VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $88.92 and $95.66, with an estimated average price of $93.34.

Sold Out: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99.

Sold Out: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69.

Sold Out: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $56.54.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.



