Round Rock Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Comcast Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Round Rock Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Round Rock Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/round+rock+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 204,089 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,095 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 66,598 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.56% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,807 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.55% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 30,298 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 53,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $453.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $208.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 9,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 6,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 35,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 112.79%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $166.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 36,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 353.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 51,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 150.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $451.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 9,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 133,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 420.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 42,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 914.91%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 14,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.