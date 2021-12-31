Archford Capital Strategies, LLC Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, American Water Works Co Inc, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

- New Purchases: DRIV, GNOM, QCOM, DOCU, PYCR, CRM, ADP, ORGN, QQQ, APPH,
- Added Positions: SHV, IEFA, VTV, VUG, SNSR, HERO, PENN, SNOW, VWO, NVDA, GOOG, ESTC, GNR, MOAT, OMFL, CSCO, PG, UNH, ET, IGIB, IGF, MBB, SOCL, UVXY, VBK, BLK, D, DUK, IBM, LOW, PFE, TXN, UPS, AVGO, FB, CWB, EEMV, SCZ, SHYG, VBR, VIG, VIGI, XT, APD, JPM, JNJ, MRK, SO, SBUX, TGT, VZ, MA, IQV, PATH, GOVT, AMZN, ABC, AMGN, ADI, BK, BDX, KMX, SCHW, CBSH, NEE, FAST, GD, LMT, NVS, ORCL, PCAR, SWKS, SNA, WMT, EBAY, ABBV, SQ, ZS, UBER, BLI, BIV, CLOU, DIAL, GVIP, IBDS, IBDT, KOMP, SLY, TIP, VYM, AEE, AXP, BA, CVX, CL, ED, ETN, LLY, EMR, GILD, INTC, INTU, MCK, OMC, PEP, SNY, TROW, USB, UL, RTX, VLO, VUZI, PLTR, IBDP, IBDR, IBDU, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, MILN, TDIV,
- Reduced Positions: EMQQ, CMI, BNGO, VGSH, AOA, HON, VEA, PCTY, AVLR, BUG, PAYC, BOTZ, XLF, MSFT, IVV, AMD, SPLG, HYG, DIS, ARKG, VCSH, VGT, GOOGL, AEP, XOM, ESGU, FNDF, ZTS, PLD, VOT, MCHP, KEYS, VB, BND, GEM, FINX, MCD, DHR, JNK, JPST, QUAL, FIS, C, CMCSA, STZ, BRK.B, DD, EQR, SPY, ACWI, AJG, FISV, GRMN, WELL, IP, HLT, PH, PACB, FN, PM, MDT, XLE, MAIN, ABT, ROST, RCL, TMO, T, MRVL, MMM, VOX, VIS, RPV, BMO, BLL, AZN, VFH, MO, LYFT, NTR, O, VGR, WM, ANTM, GTLS, GPC, GE, CSX, ABNB, RBLX, EXPE, AOM, AOR, CAT, CVS,
- Sold Out: IBDM, AWK, CHIQ, ARKW, XBI, REGN, LITE, EGHT, MDLA, UPST, IEMG, BP, IBMJ, DKNG, NEAR, XSOE, SPIB, FTEC, DNMR, GSHD, PYPL, RMD, AMT, SYBX, ENBL, DM, COMM, SLVM,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 68,343 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 118,823 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,324 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 100,818 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 161,511 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.41 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Paycor HCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.84 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $31.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.31%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 45,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GLOBAL X FDS (SNSR)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 75.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.45 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 208.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $89.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.55.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.
