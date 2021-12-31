Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc Buys U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Prologis Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Block Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Prologis Inc, , iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 3,645,094 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 4,340,760 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,293,115 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 744,776 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 551,659 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 677,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $272.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.48 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 3679.55%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2702.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 11,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 287.29%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 252,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Block Inc by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $128.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 210,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $451.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 74.23%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $51.77.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.



