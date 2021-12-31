G&S Capital LLC Buys NetApp Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Sells First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Starbucks Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: NTAP, IPG, NDAQ, FTGC, MAA, A, MRO, KEYS, FYC, PWR, MTUM, VXF, MOS, LPX, IVLU, NOW, ODFL, KLAC, TNDM, VVV, MTD, FPE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NetApp Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Nasdaq Inc, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, sells First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Starbucks Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G&S Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, G&S Capital LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,366 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 127,129 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) - 130,276 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,369 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 59,810 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.45%

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 43,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 76,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $181.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 13,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 85,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 83,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 230.93%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 54.80%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 74,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5. The sale prices were between $22.13 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $22.99.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.