Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

G&S Capital LLC Buys NetApp Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Sells First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Starbucks Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company G&S Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NetApp Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Nasdaq Inc, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, sells First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Starbucks Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G&S Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, G&S Capital LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of G&S Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/g%26s+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of G&S Capital LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,366 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 127,129 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  3. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) - 130,276 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,369 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 59,810 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.45%
New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 43,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 76,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $181.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 13,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 85,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 83,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 230.93%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $545.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 54.80%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 74,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 (IFV)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5. The sale prices were between $22.13 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $22.99.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of G&S Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. G&S Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. G&S Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. G&S Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that G&S Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus