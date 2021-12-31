4J Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, PG, HD,
- Added Positions: FALN, IGSB, XLU, TIP, IJR, SHY, AMZN, COMT, IXG, BAM, MUB, IAC, VTI, IEF, GM, HACK, DIS, NFLX, GLD, DDOG, SHOP, SQ, MCO, TDG,
- Reduced Positions: VLUE, GOVT, IXN, ESGU, QUAL, SE, MTUM, GSY, AMT, IGIB, NVDA, NEE, MBB, GE, D, NEAR, AEP, AAPL, V, MA, MCD, MSFT, MAR, JNJ, USMV, TLT, IVW, ITOT, FSK, COST,
- Sold Out: EMQQ, EMB,
For the details of 4J Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/4j+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 4J Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,994 shares, 20.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 99,469 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 258,019 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 36,220 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 63,644 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 200.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 57,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of 4J Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. 4J Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 4J Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 4J Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 4J Wealth Management LLC keeps buying