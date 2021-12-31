4J Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, PG, HD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 4J Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, 4J Wealth Management LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,994 shares, 20.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 99,469 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 258,019 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 36,220 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 63,644 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 200.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 57,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.

4J Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.