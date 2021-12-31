Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, CNB Corp, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: JKHY, MKTX, QLYS, APD, D, MCK, BAC, XOM, PM, IWM, WMMVY,
- Added Positions: ACN, SYK, TROW, MSFT, CBOE, ABT, RSG, BDX, SJM, JNJ, BLK, DG, CMCSA, COST, RMD, ADP, ICE, WBA, WTRG, WCN, ABBV, EXPD, BRO, ECL, BF.B, PYPL, HSIC, FISV, HRL, CHKP, ORLY, TYL, AAPL, V, NNN, LH, JPM, EEFT, TGT, PG, PEP, MCD, LOW, VRSK, HD, OLLI,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, TFC, CARE, CSX, CVS, CSCO, KO, DHR, NSC, PFE, WMT, EXLS, FB, SPY,
- Sold Out: RTX, CNBW, AMGN, DUK, INTC, WMMVF,
- FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 175,007 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 598,825 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 527,117 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 506,512 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 487,958 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7. The stock is now traded at around $166.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 243,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $373.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 78,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $124.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $251.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $343.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 147,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CNB Corp (CNBW)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CNB Corp. The sale prices were between $85 and $85, with an estimated average price of $85.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVF)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.51.
