Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, CNB Corp, Amgen Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, Qualys Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, CNB Corp, Amgen Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 175,007 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 598,825 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 527,117 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 506,512 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 487,958 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7. The stock is now traded at around $166.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 243,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $373.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 78,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $124.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $251.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $343.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 147,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CNB Corp. The sale prices were between $85 and $85, with an estimated average price of $85.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.51.