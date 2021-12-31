Caliber Wealth Management, Llc Buys Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: COWZ, PXD, VDE, WSO, UNH, PANW, GTLB, RBLX, RIVN, SOFI, SOFI,
- Added Positions: SPY, SRLN, SHYG, FMHI, VB, VFH, VO, FALN, VHT, FNDF, BA, PYPL, BRK.B, SNOW, V, JPM, CRM, AMZN, CMG, GD, NVDA, WM, NOW, DHR, GOOG, DIS, HD, ABNB, COST, ADBE, UBER, MSFT, SYK, NKE, MAR, LULU, ZS, SBUX, AAPL, DDOG, MDB, SRVR, OCX,
- Reduced Positions: NKLA, IQLT, VCSH, ROKU, RUN, VEEV, FBND, TSLA, IVV, BILL, GH, VGT,
- Sold Out: IGSB, DGRW, JKH, SQ, FLTR, PD, PLTR, XSOE, MGA, CPNG, IUSB, FSR, ASAN,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,239 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.49%
- Nikola Corp (NKLA) - 1,027,436 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.1%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,537 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 84,316 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 210.69%
- iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 128,703 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.59%
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 77,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $219.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 15,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 23,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $292.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 7,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $519.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $451.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 28,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 210.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 84,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 77,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 256.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.13, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57.
