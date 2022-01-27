Ceapro Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that Gilles Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceapro will present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.



As part of the virtual event, Ceapro Inc. will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.



A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (ceapro.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: [email protected]