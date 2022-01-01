Matterport Continues the Global Expansion of its Capture Services On-Demand Online Service to Five Additional Countries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced a sweeping global expansion of Matterport Capture Services™ On-Demand coverage. As companies pursue a fast, simple, and cost-effective solution to digitize their spaces, Matterport has expanded into five countries, adding 21 new cities with services now available in France, Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Singapore. With today’s announcement, Matterport Capture Services is now available in seven countries and 152 cities.



Capture Services On-Demand delivers a 3D digital twin of any space, produced by trained and certified Capture Technicians within supported cities. Using Matterport’s Capture app and Pro2 3D camera, spaces are transformed into an immersive, precise 3D digital twin and delivered to the customer to access, manage, and share the space more effectively. These digital twins are changing how buildings are designed, built, promoted, and managed online across a variety of industries, including allowing real estate teams to better optimize the workplace.

Canoa, the first scaling platform for sustainable design and deployment of commercial real estate assets, uses Matterport in the retrofit process to survey and document the as-built conditions, traditionally a laborious and error-prone process. With Matterport, Canoa can capture a space and convert it into a digital twin that has accurate spatial data and 3D imagery in 4K resolution. The company then generates accurate floor plans to help them redesign spaces and allocate assets for clients with ease and accuracy.

“Using Matterport Capture Services On-Demand costs 30 percent less than if we send someone to do it,” said Lance Amato, Head of Compliance at Canoa, “and it costs 70 percent less than sending someone long distance. At the end of the day, it makes sense to delegate this to people who capture spaces for a living so we can focus on what we do best—designing and managing spaces and inventory so our customers can thrive.”

“As demand for Capture Services On-Demand continues to grow we are rapidly expanding our reach for customers all over the globe like Canoa that are putting their trust in the Matterport Capture Services’ ecosystem,” said Brendan Dowdle, Vice President of Matterport Capture Services. “We constantly strive to surpass the expectations of our customers. We are thrilled to expand this exceptional service standard internationally to conveniently deliver a professionally scanned digital twin of any building or physical space at the touch of a button.”

Read more about how Canoa uses the Matterport platform here. To learn about Matterport Capture Services, visit https://matterport.com/capture-services.

