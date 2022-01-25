Pyxis Tankers to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series

Maroussi, Greece, January 20, 2022 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), (the “Company”), an international pure play product tanker company, today announced that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Webinar Series.

On Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at 11:00 am ET its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, recent developments, growth prospects and outlook of the product tanker sector.

You can register for the company presentation webinar below:

Date: Tuesday, January 25th, 2022

Time: 11:00 am ET

Register: Webinar Registration

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 25th, 2022 at 11 am ET.

An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click for the presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at [email protected] .

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT

Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with Pyxis Tankers management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing [email protected] .

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We currently own a modern fleet of seven tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http:// www.pyxistankers.co m .

Forward Looking Statements

