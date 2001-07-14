NI Recognized as One of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies in 2022

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of its Most Responsible Companies in 2022. The awards list, announced last month, recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“Having launched our Corporate Impact program only one year ago, we’re thrilled to receive this level of recognition,” said Tabitha Upshaw, senior director, brand reputation and impact at NI. “It’s a strong statement about our dedication to making positive changes in our industry and community, and our transparency in reporting our progress.”

NI has instilled good corporate citizenship as part of its culture for more than 40 years, but in 2021, it formalized its pledge to diversify engineering and pursue greener business practices in a new Corporate Impact strategy, titled Engineering Hope. This strategy includes 15 aspirational 2030 goals and commitments that outline how NI will make a meaningful impact on society and the planet. These goals fall under three pillars: changing the faces of engineering, building an equitable and thriving society and engineering a healthy planet.

In November 2021, NI published its baseline report against which progress will be measured. To date, NI has donated $2 million to expand STEM education initiatives and community economic and equity initiatives, with commitments to donate $3.4 million more over the next four years.

