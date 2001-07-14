City of Monroe Partners With InvoiceCloud, Sees 41% Increase in Online Payments

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, today announced that since partnering with the City of Monroe, Mich., to offer residents expanded options for paying bills online, electronic payment adoption has grown by 41%. With InvoiceCloud, residents have access to an Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) platform enabling the receipt and payment of bills online using a convenient web-based payment method, such as credit card or electronic funds transfer (EFT). Monroe residents can now pay their taxes, water and sewer bills, parking tickets, and more, in addition to purchasing city permits or parking passes, all online through one secure payment portal.

Before implementing InvoiceCloud, the City of Monroe had a limited digital payment platform that processed tax and water/sewer bills only. It had few payment options and staff spent excessive amounts of time addressing billing and payments issues. To meet the growing demand for bill payment experiences that align with the community’s standards for convenience and speed, the city needed an innovative payment solution that could process a variety of bills online, empower residents with self-service options, and decrease the inefficiencies associated with mailing paper bills month after month.

“For years, paying bills in-person or by check was the status quo, but there’s been a shift and residents want bill payment experiences to match their standards of convenience and speed,” said Edward J. Sell Jr., assistant city manager/finance director, City of Monroe, Mich. “With InvoiceCloud, the city is now equipped to offer as many payment options as possible, help reduce the stress associated with this monthly task and contribute toward happier residents.”

Six months after adopting InvoiceCloud’s platform that seamlessly integrated with its enterprise billing software and expanded online bill payments, the benefits include:

a 41% increase in electronic payments

a 77% increase in paperless enrollment

a marked decrease in print and mail costs

“Seventy-one+percent of people agree that having multiple options for paying bills increases their satisfaction, and municipalities are not exempt from delivering on the same level of customer experience expected across the board,” said Matt Braley, Chief Revenue Officer of InvoiceCloud. “InvoiceCloud’s portal helps local governments meet this standard, equipping cities and towns with technology that allows residents to pay their bills the same way they make purchases when shopping online.”

Remote payments deliver fast, convenient, and secure payment solutions. With over 51%25+of+Americans already using contactless payments, municipalities must incorporate these payment solutions into their systems.

Through InvoiceCloud’s platform, online credit card payments or e-check/bank draft payments to the City of Monroe can be scheduled or automatically made on the invoice due date. Customers have the option to go paperless, Pay by Text or phone, and/or sign up for AutoPay. In addition, customers can view payment history which is a convenience when filing taxes.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, Invoice Cloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit+https%3A%2F%2Fengagesmart.com and follow us on+LinkedIn.

About The City of Monroe

Monroe is located in the state of Michigan with a population of 21,000. Its billing department processes payments for a variety of invoices for the city ranging from taxes, to utilities, to fees and more.

