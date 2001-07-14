Sidus Space Appoints Gerry Schaafsma as Chief Sales and Revenue Officer

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerry Schaafsma as Chief Sales and Revenue Officer.

Schaafsma brings nearly 30 years of technology sales experience with industry leaders that include AT&T, Lucent Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, and Nokia. Following a 16-year tenure at Nokia, Schaafsma founded Structure Inspection and Consulting (SIC), a drone-based service for clients in the environmental engineering and construction management sectors.

Schaafsma holds a B.S. and MBA from Auburn University as well as a certification as a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma from Villanova University.

Jamie Adams, CTO of Sidus Space, said: “Gerry’s extensive and diverse market experience is a perfect fit for the Sidus Mission of ‘Bringing Space Down to Earth’ where we aim to apply our satellite constellation capabilities to address a broad spectrum of customer needs. In this role, he will be driving the integration and alignment between all Sidus Space revenue-generating channels with a focus on global customer engagement.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility. Sidus Space focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Sidus Space makes it easy for any corporation, industry, or vertical to start their journey off-planet with our rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, we become your trusted Mission Partner from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond.

Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section of the final prospectus dated December 13, 2021 filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

