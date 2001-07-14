Model+N%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Alex Azar, the 24th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be the guest keynote speaker for its annual Rainmaker conference on March 22, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005370/en/

Alex Azar, Former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Keynotes Model N Rainmaker22 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rainmaker22, which is scheduled for March 21-23, 2022, is the premier global conference for leaders and innovators in the rapidly growing revenue management industry. Celebrating its 18th year, Rainmaker is the only event of its kind, dedicated to revenue management innovation in the life sciences and high-tech verticals.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Azar join us as guest keynote speaker for Rainmaker22,” said Jason Blessing, Model N President and CEO. “His unique perspective will offer our audience useful insights, based on his extensive healthcare experience in the highest levels of the U.S. government and the private sector.”

“The life sciences industry was crucial in helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Azar. “And the battle against the global Coronavirus pandemic – as well as the public-private collaboration – taught us many valuable lessons that can be broadly applied in the industry. I am looking forward to sharing what we learned with the attendees of Rainmaker22, as we look to the future.”

Rainmaker22 will illuminate how Model N technology empowers companies to deliver life-changing products to the world. Attendees will be part of the largest-ever gathering of Model N customers, partners and thought leaders, as they share insights into the ways that Model N’s cloud-based revenue management platform helps drive growth and market share, while minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle.

The Rainmaker22 program will include some 44 educational and thought leadership sessions, led by industry subject matter experts across both the life sciences and high-tech verticals.

In addition to Azar’s guest keynote for life sciences, highlights will include an opening keynote from CEO Jason Blessing and a product keynote from Suresh Kannan, Model N’s Chief Product Officer.

About Guest Keynote Speaker Alex Azar

Alex Azar has committed his professional career to protecting and enhancing the health of all Americans, most notably serving as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2018 to 2021. Azar also served for five years (2012-2017) as president of Lilly USA, LLC, and previously held numerous senior positions at the company. Before his tenure at Lilly, Azar was the HHS Deputy Secretary (2005-2007) and served HHS as General Counsel from 2001-2005. Azar holds a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in government and economics from Dartmouth College and a law degree from Yale University . He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Business and Senior Executive-in-Residence at the University of Miami Herbert Business School and is a member of the Aspen Institute’s Health Strategy Group.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high-tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions and business services purpose-built for these verticals, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005370/en/