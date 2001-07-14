Guild Mortgage Names Victoria Garcia DeLuca Vice President of Marketplace Diversity Strategy

Guild+Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a rapidly growing mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, has selected Victoria Garcia DeLuca as its first vice president of marketplace diversity strategy to lead the company’s initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in lending.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005316/en/

Victoria Garcia DeLuca is the new vice president of marketplace diversity strategy for Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD). Her new position is part of company-wide Guild initiatives to increase homeownership among minorities and underserved markets and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in lending. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new position was created as part of the company’s long-term strategy to expand its position as a specialist in purchase loans for first-time homebuyers to more diverse and underserved markets. Mrs. DeLuca is bilingual in English and Spanish and has almost 20 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, including leadership positions creating programs for Hispanic and Black markets in the Midwest and South.

Barry Horn, Guild executive vice president and national production manager, said Mrs. DeLuca will lead the company’s multicultural lending growth initiative, a company priority as Guild continues to grow nationally. Additional areas of responsibility include recruiting and retention of minority loan officers, active involvement in industry associations, working with different Guild divisions on ideas for new products specific to minority markets, and serving as a liaison with Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Mrs. DeLuca will lead Guild participation in organizations focused on diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA), and other industry minority groups. She will represent Guild with the Mortgage Bankers Association supporting the Home for All Pledge, the industry’s long-term commitment to a sustained and holistic approach to address racial inequities in housing and any barriers to sustainable homeownership for persons and communities of color.

“The Hispanic and minority markets for homeownership are forecast to grow considerably through 2030,” Horn said. “Guild has a long history of serving first-time homebuyers. Bringing Victoria aboard is a big step in our long-term commitment to reach more markets that are diverse and underserved. Her experience in lending, operations, management and as a board member of NAHREP is a perfect fit for this important new position.”

Mrs. DeLuca is a Chicago native of Mexican and Honduran descent. Prior to joining Guild, she served almost three years as senior vice president of Federal Savings Bank, Brentwood, Tenn., where she led a team that focused on supporting homeownership within Hispanic and Black communities. Her other recent leadership roles include serving as area sales manager for more than five years with Wintrust Mortgage, Chicago, and four years as sales manager, diverse segments specialist, with Wells Fargo, also in Chicago.

Mrs. DeLuca joined NAHREP in Chicago in 2009, was named to the board and later served on its executive committee. She joined the board of the Nashville Chapter of NAHREP when she moved to Tennessee and has been a certified trainer for NAHREP’s Hispanic Wealth Project, The NAHREP 10, since 2019. Through the NAHREP 10, she is leading efforts to provide advocacy and education to help build generational wealth within the Hispanic community. She currently serves on NAHREP’S Corporate Board of Governors and will represent Guild with NAHREP at the national and regional levels.

“I was attracted to Guild because of its strong reputation, vision for growth and amazing leadership,” Mrs. DeLuca said. “Guild retains some 70 percent of its clients because of a culture dedicated to creating customers for life. As a Latina, I was impressed by Guild’s demonstrated commitment to equity internally and externally to promote increased diversity and inclusion throughout the broader mortgage industry. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to contribute my skills to this forward-thinking company.”

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of developing innovative pilot programs and specialized products in partnership with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to those looking for jumbo loans. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its community impact, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, %3Cb%3EGuild+Mortgage%3C%2Fb%3E+%3Cb%3ECompany%3C%2Fb%3E is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 200 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005316/en/