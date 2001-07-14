PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 59 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share, payable March 11 to shareholders of record Feb. 18.

Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 50 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company’s 494th consecutive dividend payment.

