Wipro Certified as Top Employer in Europe by Top Employers Institute, Ranks Fifth

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer in Europe. This was Wipro’s first year applying for certification in Europe, which saw it placed fifth out of over 1,800 companies from around the world.

Additionally, Wipro secured the certification in France (ranked 2nd in market), Switzerland (3rd), the Netherlands (4th), Germany (5th), and the UK (5th), with scores of over 95% in each region. Wipro performed well in most categories but significantly outperformed the benchmark in the Career, Work Environment, Diversity & Inclusion and Digital HR categories.

The Top Employers Institute, established 30 years ago reviews submissions across several key HR practices including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Wellbeing and Diversity and Inclusion. The process is extensive, making the certification one of the most prestigious in the field of human resources.

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute said, “Despite another challenging year for businesses and people around the world, Wipro has shown that across Europe it is consistently focused on supporting its teams. This was the first year we had the opportunity to assess Wipro’s European markets, and it is a real testament to their commitment to putting people first that they have received such high rankings across each of the five markets.”

A number of new initiatives contributed to Wipro’s successful inclusion in this year’s list of certified companies. One of the most significant was Wipro’s use of technology to streamline processes, facilitate online learning and training, enable employees to work with greater autonomy throughout the pandemic, and offer empathy and support throughout the pandemic. At the heart of Wipro’s strategy is wellbeing and care of people.

Deepak Parija, CHRO, Europe, Wipro Limited commented, “Being certified by the Top Employers Institute is a moment of pride and an important milestone for Wipro. As we embrace the future, it reaffirms our commitment to build a value-driven, best-in-class, diverse and inclusive organisation. A culture where our teams can be themselves, and where they have the flexibility and support to pursue their career ambitions, learning and most importantly, a place where they feel they can belong.”

Pierre Bruno, CEO, Europe, Wipro Limited said, “We are a company that takes pride in the experience of its people and it’s great to see that this has now been recognised. We want to empower our employees and support them as they build their careers, and this certification is recognition that we are on the right track.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About The Top Employers Institute Certification Program

Founded 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 1,600 organizations in 120 countries/regions, positively impacting the lives of seven million employees worldwide. The Institute certifies excellence in HR practices and is helping to accelerate the impact of these practices to improve the world of work. The Top Employers Institute certification program allows participating organizations to be validated, certified and recognized as leading employers. The ‘HR Best Practices Survey’ is an analysis conducted periodically, comprised of 100+ questions on 600 staff development practices covering the topics of: talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning and skills development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits and culture.

Forward-Looking Statements

