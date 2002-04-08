(TASK) NEWS: Did You Lose Money on Your TaskUs Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by TaskUs, Inc. ( TASK).



On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on TaskUs. In the report, Spruce Point states, "After conducting a forensic financial and accounting review, Spruce Point believes shares of TaskUs, Inc. ( TASK), a highly promoted business process outsourcing (BPO) firm to digital and emerging technology companies, has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." trade at material valuation discounts as a result of being under-covered in the BPO

Following this report, the price of TaskUs shares was down over 18% in early morning trading on January 20, 2022.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a TaskUs shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

