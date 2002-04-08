Eventzee Announces Partnership with Fundraising Platform Provider, Qgiv

Tustin, CA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), the creator of Eventzee and other location-based mobile social games, announced today an official partnership with fundraising software platform, Qgiv Inc.. Qgiv is an award-winning digital platform that offers an easy and affordable way for nonprofits to fundraise online and host fundraising events. With over 5,500 North American customers, Qgiv has helped nonprofit fundraisers raise over two billion dollars.

Using both the Eventzee scavenger hunt app and the Qgiv fundraising platform, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bluegrass hosted their hybrid event, 2021 Scavenger Hunt for Kids’ Sake. Participants, who were able to join both online and in-person, had a 1-hour time period to complete as many tasks with their team members as possible. Teams were awarded points for both fundraising efforts up to the event date and the number of tasks correctly completed throughout the event.

“While every Eventzee event is a ton of fun, it’s even better when we can partner with a great team like Qgiv’s,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “The combination of our tools makes it a breeze for nonprofits to host successful fundraising events.”

Eventzee has also partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Island County on Whidbey Island, WA, and is looking forward to future partnerships with both the BBBS organizations and others within the Qgiv network.

“At Qgiv, we are honored to partner with Eventzee, who shares a common goal of empowering nonprofits to host successful fundraising events,” said Brendan Smith, vice president of business development at Qgiv. “The scavenger hunt app platform combined with Qgiv’s fundraising technology offers a memorable and interactive experience for donors, increasing event participation and dollars raised.”

Qgiv helps nonprofits build a diverse set of fundraising tools with donation forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraising, events of all types, and auctions with mobile bidding. With the reporting and dashboards within the Qgiv platform, nonprofits can easily track their campaign success, donations, and gain insight into donor giving behavior and trends. Qgiv also provides integrations with CRMs and email marketing platforms to make fundraising and donor communication easy.

Eventzee is ideal for nonprofits, cities, team building exercises, trade shows, conferences, and employee orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products, and increase social interactions while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.



If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt, visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at [email protected] or call us at 714-210-3850 x15.

About Qgiv

Qgiv is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

