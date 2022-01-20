Alex Barron Selected As 2022 40 Under 40 Honoree by Nashville Business Journal

IQTalent Partners' practice leader included on this year's Top 40 under 40 list of most outstanding young professionals.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / IQTalent Partners is pleased to announce that Alex Barron has been named as one of the 2022 40 Under 40 honorees by Nashville Business Journal. The list highlights the leaders making an impact on the Nashville business community and showing the way for others - all before their 40th birthdays.

"Alex's contributions over the last seven years have been instrumental in our growth and success," states David Windley, president of IQTalent Partners. "She is a talented professional who is respected by her colleagues and our clients. We are thrilled to see her named to this diverse list of Nashville's next generation of leaders."

Barron claims her selection as a Top 40 under 40 honoree is a highlight of her career, and she credits IQTalent Partners with aiding in her professional growth.

"It is an honor to be included on this list and have the opportunity to represent minority women in leadership roles," says Barron. "I am so grateful to work for a company that has supported me through first-time motherhood while continuing to provide me the platform to advance my career."

To determine the list of honorees, the Business Journal took nominations from the public. Nominees then submitted questionnaires, which were reviewed and scored by an independent panel of judges (made up from past winners). Those with the highest scores were named to the 2022 class. To view the complete article, visit https://bizj.us/1qdlcp.

Barron began her tenure with IQTalent Partners in 2015 as one of the company's first Nashville-based employees. She currently serves as a practice leader for the firm, overseeing approximately $14 million in annual revenue. She is the 2021 Spirit of IQTalent Partners award winner, the company's most prestigious honor. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Barron resides in Green Hills with her husband, Caleb, and her sons, Henry (5) and Jack (2).

About IQTalent Partners, a Caldwell Company

IQTalent Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

www.iqtalentpartners.com

About Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 320,255 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at https://www.bizjournals.com/nashville/ to learn more.

