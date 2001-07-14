ComEd Announces $500,000 Now Available to Fund Community Improvement Projects

ComEd is now accepting applications for its latest round of Powering Communities competitive grants to help protect the environment, enhance public safety, and increase access to the arts across northern Illinois. Municipal agencies and community organizations that operate in the ComEd service territory are encouraged to apply for a total of more than $500,000 in available funding. Qualifying proposals will be eligible for grants of up to $10,000 each, available through three programs to support communities.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit ComEd.com%2FGrants for more information, including how to apply for funding. Applications will be accepted now through 5 p.m. CDT on March 25, 2022.

"ComEd is proud to partner with our communities by making needed investments that enhance the quality of life for the families and businesses we’re privileged to serve," said Melissa+Washington, senior vice president of customer operations at ComEd. “From funding pollinators and green space projects, to public electric vehicle chargers to arts programming for youth and seniors, we continue to seed local investments to help lift up communities and meet the challenges of today’s ever-evolving climate and economy.”

The three annual grants programs -- Green Region, Powering Safe Communities, and Powering the Arts -- are administered in partnership with Openlands, the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and the League of Chicago Theatres, respectively.

Green Region grants support non-profits, educational and public agencies in their efforts to plan for, protect and improve open space. These grants support open-space projects that focus on planning, acquisition and improvements to local parks, natural areas and recreation resources. A summary of 2021 Green Region grant recipients can be found here.

Powering Safe Communities grants support municipal and public safety initiatives. This year, grants have a special focus on electrification projects that reduce carbon emissions, improve public health outcomes and advance community resiliency. A summary of 2021 Powering Safe Communities grant recipients can be found here.

Powering the Arts grants recognize that increased access to the arts enhances the vibrancy of local communities. These grantssupport arts and culture organizations in their efforts to reach new and diverse audiences. A summary of 2021 Powering the Arts grant recipients can be found here.

“It is vitally important that we invest in nature-based solutions that help mitigate the most severe effects of climate change. From restoring our land to protecting biodiversity, especially of pollinators, we must all do our part to ensure the region's climate resiliency,” said Jerry Adelmann, president and CEO of Openlands. “That is why we are proud to partner with ComEd for the tenth year of the ComEd Green Region Grant, providing the resources necessary to ensure healthy and vibrant communities in Northern Illinois."

"We are proud to announce we are partnering with ComEd to administer the Powering Safe Communities program. This program has dramatically helped communities meet their safety and sustainability goals,” said David Bennett, executive director of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. “We look forward to serving our communities again through the program this year and invite communities to apply."

“The League of Chicago Theatre is proud to team up with ComEd for our fifth consecutive year of Powering the Arts to increase access, engagement and enjoyment of the arts,” said Deb Clapp, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres. “We are committed to making the arts more equitable and available to all audiences by delivering programs that will enhance the health of our communities. With the support of ComEd and others in the region, we are focused on making theatre more accessible to all, and providing much-needed support for arts organizations across our communities as they recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.”

Since 2013, ComEd competitive grant programs have made investments in communities to improve their infrastructure and quality of life. Collectively, these programs have delivered nearly $3 million in funding to support hundreds of projects, including those to expand arts programing, to improve green infrastructure, like parks, and to expand clean transportation in communities across northern Illinois.

The annual grants programs are one part of ComEd’s comprehensive investment in the communities it serves. In 2021 alone, ComEd employees volunteered more than 12,200 hours and raised $2 million to support communities and causes close to their hearts.

For more information on each grant program, including eligibility guidelines and how to apply, visit ComEd.com%2FGrants.

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population.

