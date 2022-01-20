Alfi Announces Artificial Intelligence Technology Partnership to Enhance the Passenger Experience at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport tops in the U.S. and Canada among airports with between 25 million and 40 million passengers

Alfi's intelligent platform enables complete customization of kiosk screens' content and ads based on location for the best audience experience possible

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today it has reached an agreement with Slice Wireless Solutions, Inc. d/b/a SmartCity Wireless Solutions of BWI, Inc. an award-winning wireless solution provider, and will begin installations of its "targeted" artificial intelligence (AI) digital advertising technology in multiple kiosks located within the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport ("BWI Marshall"). This includes an initial installation of six digital kiosks to be operated in key locations within BWI Marshall. Alfi expects the digital kiosks will be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2022 and will run through January 31, 2024.

Utilizing ALFI's technology, BWI Marshall can optimize its network of kiosks to deliver powerful brand reach, dynamic interactive visuals, and tailored messaging capabilities by gender, geography, and other non-invasive audience data metrics, all in real-time. Alfi's computer vision is constantly identifying and matching audience data with brands to deliver instantaneous and personalized relevance, significantly increasing brand engagement and transactions by matching and delivering the right message to the right person, at the right time in a responsible and privacy compliant manner.

Digital technologies, such as these AI kiosks, can create a more unique, engaging experience than traditional "advertising only" channels, as digital kiosk advertising has been proliferating in densely populated areas such as airports.

Ricky D. Smith, Executive Director, CEO, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, said, "BWI Marshall strives to be at the forefront of improving the passenger experience while traveling through the airport, and we are excited about the ability of Alfi to support this effort by significantly enhancing the performance of our traditional kiosks."

"We find Alfi Kiosks create an excellent opportunity to interact with consumers about a brand, message, or product that is more relevant and timelier, making for a happier consumer and an opportunity to generate additional revenue," said Josie Dressendofer, President of SmartCity Wireless Solutions of BWI, LLC.

"We are very excited to begin the first installations of our proprietary AI advertising platform on multiple digital out of home advertising kiosks within the BWI Marshall airport," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member. "The ability to deliver highly relevant national and localized brand messages, married with customizable content experiences, can help companies enhance their sales and marketing programs, better engage with consumers and further expand the value of their digital signage advertising campaigns."

About SmartCityWireless Solutions of BWI, LLC./Slice Wireless Solutions, INC.

SmartCity won the largest airport contract awarded in 2020 as the exclusive wireless provider at BWI Marshall for 15 years covering the redevelopment of all wireless technologies Wi-Fi , DAS, and other wireless networks. At BWI Marshall, Slice has installed a patent pending, neutral host, Super Network called WiSNET that allows wireless technologies to plug-n-play into one managed airport-wide Wi-Fi system. www.slicewifi.com

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

