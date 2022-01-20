Cytta Engages Boustead Securities as Exclusive Financial Advisor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cytta has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") to assist with the next phase of its development and capital markets plans.

Over the last few months, Cytta has completed its audit, become an SEC reporting company and uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market. Now Cytta is ready to embark on the next chapter by seeking to advance its development plans and explore financing opportunities and secure key strategic relationships led by Boustead.

The Company plans to scale operations and enhance software development for Cytta's core product portfolio to capitalize on existing market opportunities both with governments and in the commercial sector. These significant product enhancements should allow Cytta to deliver new and more scalable solutions to its SUPR Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) proprietary compression technology customers, and the IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) video and audio connectivity customers.

Gary Campbell, Cytta's CEO, stated, "The engagement of Boustead represents an important milestone in our journey and as allows Cytta to further its investments in mission-critical functions and infrastructure related to business development, sales and marketing, research and development and servicing clients post field deployments. We view this as the next phase of Cytta as an SEC-reporting, QB-listed company."

Keith Moore, CEO of Boustead, stated, "We are excited to represent such a unique and exciting company whose proprietary streaming technology is focused on enhancing the way real-time video is streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored in enterprise environments."

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that is designed to shift how video is streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec globally, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system streams and integrates many available video and audio sources during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta has created advanced video compression, video/audio collaboration software, and portable hardware systems that solve real world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating ‘Reality Delivered' for the metaverse.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

About Boustead Securities, LLC:

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies, and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is creating opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority-owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution.

CONTACT:

Cytta Corp

http://www.cytta.com

[email protected]

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

[email protected]

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

[email protected]

BOUSTEAD CONTACT:

Keith Moore, CEO

Boustead Securities, LLC

Direct: (949) 502-4408

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement:

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, our growth in revenue and earnings, and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us might not occur.

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684659/Cytta-Engages-Boustead-Securities-as-Exclusive-Financial-Advisor



