The Glimpse Group Creates a Fully Deployable Metaverse NFT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions today announced the creation of a limited edition 3D collectible Glimpse Medal Non-Fungible Token ("Glimpse Medal NFT"), demonstrating its advanced capabilities and commitment to Web3, NFTs and the metaverse.

We believe that The Glimpse Medal is one of the first fully "metaverse-ready" NFTs which can seamlessly and easily be used across all augmented and virtual reality platforms - from AR on a mobile phone, to a 2D website on a computer, to a VR headset and brought into all existing (and future) NFT based virtual worlds such as Decentraland, CryptoVoxels, and The Sandbox.

Jordan Gutt, who heads the NFT initiatives within Glimpse commented, "the limited edition Glimpse Medal will initially be used by Glimpse employees as access-enabling tokens for select Glimpse VR and AR enterprise-focused experiences. As the metaverse matures, Glimpse plans to continue expanding its NFT capabilities and offerings by integrating its wide array of VR and AR technologies, across its diverse base of subsidiary companies, into the emerging Web3 ecosystem and related business applications."

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

