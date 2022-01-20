ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) CEO Jonathan Maxim to Provide Updates on Instagram Live Today at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

Broadcast to Focus on App's Newest Features, Upgrades, Plans for Expanded Content, and Launch of Premium Features

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that Jonathan Maxim, CEO of its subsidiary HeyPal™ - a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users - will appear on ClickStream's and HeyPal's Instagram Live today at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT to provide updates on the app's newest features, upgrades, plans for expanded content, and launch of premium features. The broadcast can be seen on @clickstreamcorp IG at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp and @HeyPalApp IG page at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp.

Maxim will also provide an update on HeyPal's™ advertising and marketing campaign, as well as answer questions posted by fans in the comments section of IG Live.

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of ClickStreams subsidiary HeyPal™, stated "I'm incredibly excited to reconnect with our new 800,000+ person world of HeyPal™ and share a visual demo of three new features that are going to change the game for language learners. We've spent thousands of hours chatting with users, and written millions of lines of code - tooling and retooling to come up with what is now a beautiful V2 of HeyPal™. We're making it easier to find a new study buddy, faster to create a meaningful connection and adding an amazing new Premium level. This will not only help us fund future growth and continue innovation that simplifies language learning but offer our users an enhanced way to connect with friends around the world."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™ is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik™ is currently under construction as ClickStream considers revamping the Platform to give it a new improved form, structure and appearance. For more information, please visit WinQuik™ online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow WinQuik™ on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit HeyPal™ online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow HeyPal™ on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™ , by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit Nifter™ online at https://nifter.io/ and follow Nifter™ on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

Joey's Animal Kingdom™ is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom™, please visit Joey's Animal Kingdom™ online at https://www.wowee.world .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Media Inquiries:

Joshua Greenwald / Jenny Robles

646-379-7971 / 917-420-1444

[email protected] / [email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Frank Magliochetti

CEO

ClickStream Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684725/ClickStreams-HeyPalTM-CEO-Jonathan-Maxim-to-Provide-Updates-on-Instagram-Live-Today-at-200-PM-ET1100-AM-PT





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership