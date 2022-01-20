Sigma Labs Announces Worldwide Partnership with Aconity3D

Agreement Allows End Users to Order PrintRite3D with Aconity3D's Line of Customizable Metal Printers

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that its PrintRite3D® in-process quality assurance solution will be certified to work with Aconity3D's line of 3D metal printers and available as a standard option via Aconity3D's online configurator. Aconity3D will designate their printers as ‘PrintRite3D Ready™'. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Aconity3D will sell, install and support PrintRite3D as an integrated solution to its customers.

Aconity3D is a machine manufacturer for laser-based 3D printing of metals, with a focus on the buildup of customer specific systems for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF), in which metal particles are fused layer upon layer by a laser. The Aconity System Framework allows full customization of each machine for customers' specific applications. Aconity3D's customers and partners include leading industrial, aviation and automotive companies, and world renowned institutes and universities at the forefront of the additive manufacturing (AM) landscape.

"I am very pleased to announce our partnership with Aconity3D. Aconity3D's customized and modular additive manufacturing systems are an ideal use case for PrintRite3D," said Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs. "We believe their unique approach to building systems in a wide variety of possible machine configurations to meet end users' specific needs combined with our in-process quality assurance solution will help enable industrial manufacturing at large scale and compatible costs. We believe our collaboration will accelerate the adoption of 3D metal printing and facilitate companies moving into production more quickly and efficiently."

Dr. Yves Hagedorn, CEO of Aconity3D added, "We are delighted about this partnership. We believe Sigma Lab's and Aconity3D's joint endeavor to achieve steadily increasing part quality will be a main enabling factor for further industrial applications of 3D metal printing, as well as the ability to create fascinating applications."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

About Aconity3D

Aconity3D is specialized in the buildup of customer specific systems for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF). Aconity3D collaborates with institutes and industrial partners, representing the forefront of today's additive manufacturing (AM) landscape. The flexible application-specific systems distinguish themselves by their modular architecture, allowing for implementing a vast variety of different sensors aiming at the improvement of the information rate drawn directly from the process. The density of online and offline information directly from the process forms a precondition for a truly automated AM surrounding, and thus, leveraging AM towards industrial production. For more information, please visit https://aconity3d.com/ and view the Company's corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D® version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

