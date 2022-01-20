Recruiter.com to Present at Talent Acquisition Week

Get insights into hiring and job market trends with Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn at this year's virtual Talent Acquisition Week event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its CEO Evan Sohn, will be speaking during Talent Acquisition week on behalf of Recruiter.com.

Sohn will be presenting virtually on January 24, 2022, at 4:40 PM EST.

"As the cost to hire continues to increase alongside the velocity of employee churn - the strategic value of talent acquisition will continue to grow. We predict that employers will spend $50B more in 2022 attracting and hiring talent," said CEO Evan Sohn. "With talent sourcing software and on-demand talent acquisition services, Recruiter.com is well-positioned for this market opportunity. We look forward to sharing our thoughts with the many talent acquisition professionals attending."

Talent Acquisition Week is on a mission to help companies pivot, reinvent, and grow their talent acquisition strategy for 2022. A wide variety of companies of all sizes will come together to share their fresh ideas for talent sourcing and recruiting. The full virtual conference will take place from January 24-28, 2022.

Register for Talent Acquisition Week here: https://talentacquisitionweek.com/

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to employers from startups to the Fortune 100. Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684760/Recruitercom-to-Present-at-Talent-Acquisition-Week



