PURA Farmersville Hemp Partnership Income Potential Enhanced By ALKM Progress

Dallas, TX, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today highlighted the recent progress of Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) in light of PURA’s 5% stake in ALKM.

Earlier this week, PURA published a 2022 strategic overview detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the “multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.”

PURA is building a marketing co-op under the brand name “Farmersville Hemp.” PURA’s strategy to monetize its branding effort includes generating income from investments in co-op partners.

ALKM has released a number of recent announcements demonstrating substantial revenue growth potential with the addition of new product lines. The new product lines have the potential to contribute to notable revenue growth in 2022 for ALKM which in turn has the potential to increase the value of PURA’s 5% stake.

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year. The $10 million revenue opportunity is enhanced by the progress of PURA’s co-op partners.

Other PURA co-op partners include PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU).

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

