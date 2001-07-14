CoreSite Partners with Zenlayer to Empower Enterprises to Reach Global Markets on CoreSite's Open Cloud Exchange®

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] (“American Tower”), today announced a partnership with Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud service provider. CoreSite customers can now access Zenlayer’s Cloud+Networking and Bare+Metal+Cloud services through CoreSite’s Open+Cloud+Exchange%26reg%3B to instantly deploy applications worldwide via an ultra-low latency private network.

As a leading interconnection provider, CoreSite deploys high fiber and virtual connections on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange. The Company offers highly scalable and compliant cloud-adjacent digital campuses with on-net, low latency connectivity to leading cloud availability zones, CDNs and global network service providers in U.S. markets. With the addition of Zenlayer Cloud Networking, CoreSite customers can now connect directly to public/private clouds and enterprise SaaS in more than 25 countries around the world.

Zenlayer Cloud Networking is an on-demand network-as-a-service (NaaS) that enables businesses to build private, full-mesh global networks in minutes. Real-time interactive applications with global users particularly benefit from Cloud Networking as it lowers latency and jitter by up to 40% compared to the public internet.* Additionally, businesses can access their telemetry data to have end-to-end visibility of their network status, connectivity quality, latency, and resource utilization.

“We are excited to offer more interconnectivity options for customers looking to expand their borders and tap into high-growth markets,” says Maile Kaiser, CoreSite’s SVP of Sales and Marketing. “By adding Zenlayer to the Open Cloud Exchange, our customers can easily reach clouds and data centers in fast-growing emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, India, Indonesia, and Brazil. And these services are highly scalable, with accelerated speed to market and reduced upfront costs.”

In addition, Cloud Networking interconnects with Zenlayer Bare Metal Cloud, enabling CoreSite customers to instantly deploy high-performance, dedicated servers in 58 cities across 30 countries.

“We are thrilled that Zenlayer is now part of the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange,” says Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “Together, Zenlayer and CoreSite will make it easier and faster for businesses to build hybrid and multi-cloud solutions across the globe. With our joint offering, CoreSite customers will be able to deliver the same seamless digital experiences to users in new markets, ultimately increasing both user retention and revenue.”

*This percentage is based on internal Zenlayer performance management analytics.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company [NYSE: AMT], provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain a competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer (www.zenlayer.com) offers on-demand edge cloud services in over 220 PoPs around the world, with expertise in fast-growing emerging markets like China, India, Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s edge cloud platform to instantly improve real-time digital experiences across the globe.

