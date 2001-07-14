Vroom's Super Bowl Spot Highlights Super Easy Way to Sell Your Car

Today, Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, unveiled its new Super Bowl LVI ad ahead of appearing during the scheduled broadcast on Sunday, February 13th. For this year’s Big Game spot, the brand is letting consumers know selling your vehicle can now be just as easy with Vroom as buying one.

Titled “Flake,” this year’s spot is a Broadway musical-style song and dance, choreographed by La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore, illustrating the rollercoaster of emotions car sellers feel when they find a buyer on a peer-to-peer site who backs out on the transaction. The spot was produced by Anomaly, New York and directed by Wayne McClammy.

“Now is a terrific time to sell a vehicle with used car pricing at all-time highs. However, the process can be overwhelming and unnecessarily complicated,” said Peter Scherr, Chief Marketing Officer, Vroom. “At Vroom, we make selling your car as easy as possible. Being a part of the Super Bowl allows us to invite tens of millions of consumers to visit Vroom.com and get an instant price on their car. When someone is ready to sell, we pick up the car and the consumer gets paid…all from home. No more meeting strangers, endless negotiating, or being flaked on. What could be better?”

Through its ecommerce platform and data-driven technology, Vroom%26rsquo%3Bs+Sell+Us+Your+Car%26reg%3B offering allows customers who wish to sell or trade in their cars to receive an appraisal within minutes, hassle-free loan payoffs and convenient vehicle pickup.

The full 30-second spot will air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. This will be Vroom’s second consecutive year advertising during the game.

Fans can view the spot on YouTube along with behind-the-scenes+footage from the shoot.

About Vroom:

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used cars. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the car buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of used cars, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.

