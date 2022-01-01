The Revilla Group Joins J.P. Morgan Wealth Management in Miami

J.P.+Morgan+Wealth+Management announced today that Michael Revilla and Manuel Bernárdez have joined as Wealth Advisors in Miami. Michael and Manuel will work closely with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to create tailored portfolios to help them achieve their financial goals.

Michael has over 16 years of experience and was recognized by Forbes as a Top Next Gen Advisor in 2021 and 2020. Both Michael and Manuel are Certified Financial Planners™. Client Associate Bernardo Waincier has also joined J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. They will report to Rick Penafiel, regional director overseeing advisors in Miami, Palm Beach and Boston.

“Mike and Manuel are rising stars who understand the Miami market inside and out,” said Penafiel. “They take a holistic approach in helping clients achieve their short- and long-term financial goals, and I’m confident they’ll play key roles as we continue to strengthen our offering in Miami.”

“We’re proud to be a part of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s growth story and look forward to taking advantage of the firm’s top-notch brand and ecosystem for our clients,” said Revilla.

Michael and Manuel previously worked for Raymond James. Michael volunteers with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and the United Way.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,000 advisors and more than $700 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with a J.P. Morgan Advisor in one of our 4,800 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to+www.jpmorganwealthmanagement.com and follow %40JPMWealth on Twitter.

Certified Financial Planner™ is a registered trademark owned by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Annuities are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

