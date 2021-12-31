Sage Capital Advisors,llc Buys Visa Inc, FedEx Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: FDX, XLB, PDI, SDIV, ALLY, XLRE, VIAC, MPW, ULTA, OXLC, USA, DRMA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, FedEx Corp, Qualcomm Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells CVS Health Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Intel Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Capital Advisors,llc. As of 2021Q4, Sage Capital Advisors,llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,675 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% 3M Co (MMM) - 86,091 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,342 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Kellogg Co (K) - 115,130 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 112,131 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.80%

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1302.98%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 26,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 146.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 39,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 828.52%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 20,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 112,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 116,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 40.75%. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Sage Capital Advisors,llc still held 12,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July by 24.59%. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Sage Capital Advisors,llc still held 10,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.