Sage Capital Advisors,llc Buys Visa Inc, FedEx Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp

insider
Just now
Investment company Sage Capital Advisors,llc (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, FedEx Corp, Qualcomm Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells CVS Health Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Intel Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Capital Advisors,llc. As of 2021Q4, Sage Capital Advisors,llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Capital Advisors,llc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,675 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 86,091 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,342 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  4. Kellogg Co (K) - 115,130 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 112,131 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.80%
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1302.98%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 26,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 146.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 39,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 828.52%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 20,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 112,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 116,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 40.75%. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Sage Capital Advisors,llc still held 12,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (FJUL)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July by 24.59%. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Sage Capital Advisors,llc still held 10,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.



