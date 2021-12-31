Moller Financial Services Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: ESGE, EPS, SCHD,

Northfield, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moller Financial Services. As of 2021Q4, Moller Financial Services owns 49 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 886,622 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 468,020 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 411,299 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 102,116 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.52% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 94,855 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 107,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 184.34%. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Moller Financial Services reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.41%. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Moller Financial Services still held 3,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.