Moller Financial Services Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: ESGE, EPS, SCHD,
- Added Positions: DLN, VTIP, VWO, FNDE, FNDF, PBW, VNQI, VPL, FNDC, VSS, VGK, ICLN,
- Reduced Positions: VV, DWM, IWM, IVV, VTEB, FNDX, VEA, XOM, BSV, DEM, GE,
- Sold Out: T,
For the details of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moller+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 886,622 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 468,020 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 411,299 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 102,116 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.52%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 94,855 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
Moller Financial Services initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Moller Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS)
Moller Financial Services initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Moller Financial Services added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 107,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 184.34%. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Moller Financial Services reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.41%. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Moller Financial Services still held 3,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES. Also check out:
1. MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros