Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Moller Financial Services Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Northfield, IL, based Investment company Moller Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moller Financial Services. As of 2021Q4, Moller Financial Services owns 49 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moller+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES
  1. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 886,622 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 468,020 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 411,299 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 102,116 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.52%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 94,855 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS)

Moller Financial Services initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 107,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 184.34%. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Moller Financial Services sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Moller Financial Services reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.41%. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Moller Financial Services still held 3,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES. Also check out:

1. MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus