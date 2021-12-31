SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

- New Purchases: IGSB, XLV, SPGI, MSI, MRVL, AGG, CPRI, IWD, ARKK, ULTA, RH, ITB, F, VOO, CROX, PFF, ANET, MGM, TPR, VUG, VTV, GNRC, XLF, TSLA, EXG, ALB, TPX, PGX, IEF, DHR, FLOT, COST, SOXX, BRK.A, CTAS, RE, LQD, DRI, SHV, PEG, VLO, DUK, O, BSV, QYLD, DECK, SJI, DVY, VB, VYM, IWF, VWO, XLP, TJX, BLV,
- Added Positions: IVV, QQQ, BRK.B, VEA, IJH, BLK, ITW, LLY, ADP, SYK, MO, PM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, JNJ, IJR, GOOGL, PFE, JPM, PG, VZ, NVDA, HON, PEP, GOOG, IBM, HSY, XOM, T, NKE, SO, MCD, ACN, UPS, NEE, SHW, ORCL, UNP, TXN, HD,
- Sold Out: SCHD, BAC, TGT, CSCO, GLD, DIS, ABT, MRK, BDX, AMGN, NSC, WMT, APD, FB, PNC, V, UNH, CMCSA, FDX, BMY, IEFA, RTX, LMT, PPL, UL, PSX, GD, USB, GM, SHY, INTC, KMB, D, MS, MDLZ, PYPL, UBER, CVX, NVTA, NVS, ABBV, ADI, MRNA, LRCX, TER, SCHX, CAT, GS, SCHG, PPG, QCOM, AMAT, GIS, SCHF, CSL, LOW, CMI, SBUX, IEMG, SPY, C, NEM, EMR, VMC, CFG, SDY, LHX, CRSP, MDY, ODFL, SYY, MTB, REGN, TFC, MDT, AVGO, SNOW, AMD, LITE, SCHM, KO, EW, VO, BA, RSP, SCHB, PAYX, DFS, IWM, ENB, VRTX, NQP, MUB, AFL, ZBH, VPV, NEA, SUB, BRO, BF.B, CL, K, PGR, ANTM, FANG, FATE, SIL, AXP, CLX, GSK, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, TSM, TM, VFC, IEUR, MBB, VTEB, BP, VIAC, TT, CRWD, FULT, NAK,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,988 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1781.22%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 223,539 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,147 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,642 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.03%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 51,891 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 223,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 51,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $426.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 9,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $244.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 12,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 37,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 24,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1781.22%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.678200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.03%. The holding were 54,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1358.65%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 11,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 214.39%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.067400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 239.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.779000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 127.08%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $840.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 52.84%. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $241.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.55%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.36%. SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC still held 36,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.13%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3123.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.89%. SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC still held 322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.97%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $309.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.59%. SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC still held 31,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.
