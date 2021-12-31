Astor Investment Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Core

New Purchases: ITOT, VNQ, SPMD, EMXC, USTB, TIP, XLK, QQQ, TLT, EZA, SPY,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,008,859 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.13% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 959,019 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 113,479 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.05% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,284,138 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 313,727 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.239100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 313,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 185,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 366,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.858400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 299,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.28 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 329,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.668700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,008,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 12144.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 88,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 56,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 196.04%. The purchase prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.