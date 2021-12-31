Astor Investment Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Core

- New Purchases: ITOT, VNQ, SPMD, EMXC, USTB, TIP, XLK, QQQ, TLT, EZA, SPY,
- Added Positions: SPLG, IGSB, SPTM, DVY, FTSL, EIDO, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: RYT, SHV, RPG, IGLB, RPV, RSP, XLY, EUSA, USMV, XLP, XLV, XLI, ERUS, XLRE, EPOL, EWT, TUR,
- Sold Out: SPYG, HDV, IEFA, LMBS, XSOE, AGG, JNK, OGIG, AMLP, MNA, IEI, INDA, THD, NEAR,
For the details of Astor Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/astor+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Astor Investment Management LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,008,859 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.13%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 959,019 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 113,479 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.05%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,284,138 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 313,727 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.239100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 313,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 185,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 366,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.858400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 299,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.28 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 329,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.668700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,008,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 12144.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 88,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 56,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 196.04%. The purchase prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Astor Investment Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Astor Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Astor Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Astor Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Astor Investment Management LLC keeps buying