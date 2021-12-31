Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Citizens Bancshares Corp, Block Inc

New Purchases: PG, AGG, BIV, SCHZ, BSV, GNR, SOFI, SOFI, ANGL, ALB, NUE, PCAR, XLP, VUG, EES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Citizens Bancshares Corp, Block Inc, FedEx Corp, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedetti & Gucer, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benedetti & Gucer, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benedetti+%26+gucer%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,752 shares, 37.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 163,625 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,857 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,847 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 69,370 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.710900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.142900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $302.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $521.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.239100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. sold out a holding in Citizens Bancshares Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Benedetti & Gucer, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.