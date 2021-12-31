Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys EOG Resources Inc, Sells Coterra Energy Inc

Investment company Scott Investment Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, sells Coterra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scott Investment Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Scott Investment Partners LLP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Scott Investment Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Scott Investment Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Scott Investment Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Scott Investment Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Scott Investment Partners LLP keeps buying
For the details of Scott Investment Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+investment+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Scott Investment Partners LLP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,200 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 128,400 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 53,000 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 48,300 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 32,700 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
Scott Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 27.54%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Scott Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Scott Investment Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Scott Investment Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Scott Investment Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Scott Investment Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Scott Investment Partners LLP keeps buying