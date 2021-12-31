Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys EOG Resources Inc, Sells Coterra Energy Inc

Added Positions: EOG, XOM,

EOG, XOM, Sold Out: CTRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, sells Coterra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scott Investment Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Scott Investment Partners LLP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scott Investment Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+investment+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,200 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 128,400 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 53,000 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 48,300 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 32,700 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.

Scott Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 27.54%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $107.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82.