Affinia Financial Group, Llc Buys Parsons Corp, Union Pacific Corp, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PSN, UNP,
- Added Positions: MOAT, SHY, SUSA, DSI, GOOGL, BRK.B, MSFT, CVS, HD, TXN, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SPLG, QUS, SPAB, SHV, SPTM, JPM, ADI, GOOG, PG, QQQ, SPSM,
- Sold Out: AGG, EFAV,
These are the top 5 holdings of AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 91,039 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 772,947 shares, 26.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 278,525 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 153,016 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 168,923 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $100.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2734.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.
