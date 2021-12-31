Affinia Financial Group, Llc Buys Parsons Corp, Union Pacific Corp, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: PSN, UNP,

PSN, UNP, Added Positions: MOAT, SHY, SUSA, DSI, GOOGL, BRK.B, MSFT, CVS, HD, TXN, EMB,

MOAT, SHY, SUSA, DSI, GOOGL, BRK.B, MSFT, CVS, HD, TXN, EMB, Reduced Positions: SPY, SPLG, QUS, SPAB, SHV, SPTM, JPM, ADI, GOOG, PG, QQQ, SPSM,

SPY, SPLG, QUS, SPAB, SHV, SPTM, JPM, ADI, GOOG, PG, QQQ, SPSM, Sold Out: AGG, EFAV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Parsons Corp, Union Pacific Corp, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinia Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Affinia Financial Group, Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinia+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 91,039 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 772,947 shares, 26.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 278,525 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 153,016 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 168,923 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%

Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $100.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2734.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affinia Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

Affinia Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.