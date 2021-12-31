Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pflug Koory, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Domtar Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Pflug Koory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Altria Group Inc, Wynn Resorts, sells Adobe Inc, Domtar Corp, AT&T Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, American States Water Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pflug Koory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pflug Koory, LLC owns 471 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pflug Koory, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,488 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,900 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,114 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,467 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 32,451 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.842500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 89.30%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $233.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $231.865100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 684.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.545700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 317.61%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $79.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pflug Koory, LLC. Also check out:

