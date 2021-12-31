Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC Buys Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Johnson Outdoors Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells , Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

- Added Positions: CALM, JOUT, GDDY, DISCK, SLYV, MLR, DKS, ONEW, SCHV, SLYG, EPD, SAFM, CHWY,
- Reduced Positions: SCHZ, COF, IWN, MSFT, SPY, INTU,
- Sold Out: RAVN,
For the details of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+investment+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 308,981 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 307,081 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 94,747 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 61,045 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 101,732 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 167,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc by 242.73%. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $115.87, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $87.073700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 148.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.
