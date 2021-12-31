Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Xylem Inc, AT&T Inc, HealthEquity Inc

New Purchases: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, PG, JNJ, EMR, NOC, DIS, BAM, QCOM, WMT, WY, UPS, WSM, DOW, BMY, USB, GE, TGT, CVS, PFE, INTC, NEM, UNP, IWF, VB, ADP, CVX, NSC, HD, IWM, GD, CAT, CL, BNS, PNC, PM, FHI, ITW, IFF, PEP, TXN, ABT, SLB, KO, NFG, PPG, AMGN, SJM, LLY, UL, MEG, HP, EFA, PWR, APD, SPG, BHP, AAWW, CI, FHN, ETRN, AGCO, TPR, DY, VWO, HIG, HON, JEF, SBUX, WU, MDLZ, AEP, BAX, DLTR, GLW, LMT, SEE, VFC, IWR, AIG, BRK.B, HUN, PRU, RTX, VTIP, AXP, AVY, LFUS, REYN, CLX, HSIC, WSO, FELE, WHR, BSV, PCH, WFC, JBT, BIV, VIG, VALE, PBR, SYK, SHAK, SCHV, VEA, VTI, MS, CR, DB, FWRD, RDS.A, THO, ALB, LOW, RDS.B, VEEV, SUSA, AMZN, AME, JJSF, MCD, TXT, IVV, BECN, WOLF, GIS, SO, SWK, SF, TJX, WDC, ZION, AVAV, DG, FLT, ADI, BOH, BK, BDX, HUM, IDA, OC, IJH, VEU, HSY, TT, NKE, FTNT, YELP, FB, KD, IJR, OESX, MACK,

MSFT, AAPL, IBM, PG, JNJ, EMR, NOC, DIS, BAM, QCOM, WMT, WY, UPS, WSM, DOW, BMY, USB, GE, TGT, CVS, PFE, INTC, NEM, UNP, IWF, VB, ADP, CVX, NSC, HD, IWM, GD, CAT, CL, BNS, PNC, PM, FHI, ITW, IFF, PEP, TXN, ABT, SLB, KO, NFG, PPG, AMGN, SJM, LLY, UL, MEG, HP, EFA, PWR, APD, SPG, BHP, AAWW, CI, FHN, ETRN, AGCO, TPR, DY, VWO, HIG, HON, JEF, SBUX, WU, MDLZ, AEP, BAX, DLTR, GLW, LMT, SEE, VFC, IWR, AIG, BRK.B, HUN, PRU, RTX, VTIP, AXP, AVY, LFUS, REYN, CLX, HSIC, WSO, FELE, WHR, BSV, PCH, WFC, JBT, BIV, VIG, VALE, PBR, SYK, SHAK, SCHV, VEA, VTI, MS, CR, DB, FWRD, RDS.A, THO, ALB, LOW, RDS.B, VEEV, SUSA, AMZN, AME, JJSF, MCD, TXT, IVV, BECN, WOLF, GIS, SO, SWK, SF, TJX, WDC, ZION, AVAV, DG, FLT, ADI, BOH, BK, BDX, HUM, IDA, OC, IJH, VEU, HSY, TT, NKE, FTNT, YELP, FB, KD, IJR, OESX, MACK, Added Positions: CMCSA, HPE, FIS, FDX, JCI, HPQ, JPM, SONO, GOOGL, ABBV, MSGE, APA, SYNA, TECH, FIVE, EVR, CSCO, V, WRK, NTR, MTH, YETI, REGN, IBP, EOG, TRP, GOOG, FREE, ZYXI,

CMCSA, HPE, FIS, FDX, JCI, HPQ, JPM, SONO, GOOGL, ABBV, MSGE, APA, SYNA, TECH, FIVE, EVR, CSCO, V, WRK, NTR, MTH, YETI, REGN, IBP, EOG, TRP, GOOG, FREE, ZYXI, Reduced Positions: MRK, VZ, ACN, XYL, T, WTRG, DD, MMM, WM, D, EXC, GRMN, ENB, ITT, IPI, NVS, OGN, CB, SPGI, DEO, CTVA, ORCL, TROW, COP, EQT, BLK, TFC, MDT, SLV, DGX, DLB,

MRK, VZ, ACN, XYL, T, WTRG, DD, MMM, WM, D, EXC, GRMN, ENB, ITT, IPI, NVS, OGN, CB, SPGI, DEO, CTVA, ORCL, TROW, COP, EQT, BLK, TFC, MDT, SLV, DGX, DLB, Sold Out: HQY, PYPL, FIGS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells Xylem Inc, AT&T Inc, HealthEquity Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, FIGS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Radnor Capital Management, LLC owns 246 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Radnor Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radnor+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 644,158 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,366 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 176,646 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,028 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 68,230 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $309.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 35,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 52,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 68,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 52,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 35,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 63,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 75.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 139,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 284.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $115.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 174.28%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 173.86%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 157.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIGS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.