Northstar Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IVV, IGSB, GOOGL, XLV, HSY, QQQ, SPGI, PWR, IJH, MSI, PEP, ORCL, MRVL, JPM, AGG, CPRI, IWD, ARKK, ULTA, RH, ITB, VOO, CROX, PFF, ANET, XOM, MGM, TPR, VUG, VTV, PG, NEE, VEA, GOOG, MCD, VZ, UPS, GNRC, XLF, LLY, NKE, TXN, JNJ, HD, ALB, EXG, TPX, BLK, ACN, ITW, PGX, IEF, DHR, FLOT, COST, ADP, UNP, MO, SHW, SO, SOXX, BRK.A, CTAS, LQD, RE, DRI, PFE, SYK, HON, PM, SHV, PEG, VLO, T, IJR, DUK, DECK, SJI, IBM, BSV, O, QYLD, DVY, VB, VYM, NVDA, VWO, XLP, IWF, TJX, BLV,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, F, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, TSLA,
- Sold Out: ESGU, SPLG, VGSH, BIL, SPTS, GOVT, EFV, EFG, SCHJ, MBB, VLUE, SH, FALN, XSOE, IUSB, SCHA, IYW, IXG, SCHP, XLE, SPTM, WWD, TLH, NTLA, COMT, ALNY, EUSB, EDIT, CRSP, VIG, IEI, USXF, VGT, QUAL, RODM, ESGD, ICSH, FMHI, NEAR, MGK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,988 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 223,539 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,147 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 683.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,642 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 51,891 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.678200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.53%. The holding were 54,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 223,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2734.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 2,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 51,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $199.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 28,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 11,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 683.38%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $309.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 31,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 918.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 36,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 728.56%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.313700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 84,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.067400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.
