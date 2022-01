AE Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AE Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, AE Wealth Management LLC owns 1668 stocks with a total value of $14.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,145,820 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,213,462 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 713,633 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 1,885,785 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 599,952 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.53%

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $52.28, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $49.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,408,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $53.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 685,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $51.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 630,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,313,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct . The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 947,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.28 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 215,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,395,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.86%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 567,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.10%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 776,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 599,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 391.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,159,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 340.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 898,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.42 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $56.1.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $28.86.