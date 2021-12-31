Leavell Investment Management, Inc. Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporat

New Purchases: IVOL, IBMN, INFL, PDO, QQQJ, META, BXSL, EWU, GXO, LNG, FLOT, ENPH, IBDQ, BSJN, ICSH, CG, BSJO, BSJM, IBHB, PLTR, ARKQ, ARKK, CXM, IBHC, ONEY, HYG, XLRE, NFRA, SPDW, FM, ARKF, COIN, RILY, SGEN, STX, DHI, CP, BSMO, NGL, PH, MSI, CPSI, LNT,

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leavell Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Leavell Investment Management, Inc. owns 429 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 295,666 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 278,195 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 146,273 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 145,167 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 141,161 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.200500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 292,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.606300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 105,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 162,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.398900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 123,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 193,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.370200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 221,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.779000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 323,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 161.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.674900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 185,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.121900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 417,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15.