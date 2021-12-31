Forte Capital Llc Buys AMN Healthcare Services Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells Analog Devices Inc, AT&T Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: AMN, WST, AVGO, AON, WAT, ABC, RDVY, CHKP, EL, IWY, SLV, FXL, COWZ, MEDP, FAST, CAH, AXP,
- Added Positions: IQV, BLK, TMO, LAMR, GOOGL, UNH, DUK, MASI, TJX, LH, NKE, J, IWS, LULU, CME, ULTA, PEP, ADSK, AME, CP, JPM, MET, VB, EFA, MU, PFE, MSFT, TXN, UNP, TSM, GS, STZ, MELI, BCE, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NET, RPG, T, ADI, TTD, PYPL, AMGN, SQ, ADBE, TWLO, CERN, MKTX, VOE, CMI, BRK.B, GOOG, NVDA, INTU, LOW, ILMN, SPY, CSCO, GE, SPLG, CMCSA, PG, V, VOO, SWKS, ARKK, SPGI, SBUX, FB, SYK, TTE, UL, UPS, WMT, DIS, BX, FTNT, GNRC, TSLA, RH, EPAM, GILD, SPMD, BMY, BRKR, CVS, CAT, CL, XOM, NEE, MO, HEI, OEF, IBM, MMM, IVV, LRCX, LMT, ITOT, VEA, XLK, VBK, IEMG, SCHA, RFG, QQQ, IWF, ABNB, HD, ASML, ABT, ACN, AYI, APH, ADP, BAC, CBRE, CSX, LLY, FISV, LHX, NOVT, INTC, KLAC, MAR, MRVL, MKC, MCD, ROST, STE, TRP, TRMB, RTX, MSCI,
- Sold Out: DLTR, VMW, DKNG, Z, ROKU, BA, KSU, TWTR, WCN, WFC, IPGP, SOCL, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,495 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 140,564 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 183,433 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 291,459 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,953 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $382.403000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $567.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $273.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $325.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $840.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 55.75%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $598.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 69.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 229.84%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $469.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.
