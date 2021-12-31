Forte Capital Llc Buys AMN Healthcare Services Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells Analog Devices Inc, AT&T Inc, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: AMN, WST, AVGO, AON, WAT, ABC, RDVY, CHKP, EL, IWY, SLV, FXL, COWZ, MEDP, FAST, CAH, AXP,

Investment company Forte Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys AMN Healthcare Services Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, BlackRock Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Analog Devices Inc, AT&T Inc, Amgen Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forte Capital Llc . As of 2021Q4, Forte Capital Llc owns 222 stocks with a total value of $793 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,495 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 140,564 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 183,433 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 291,459 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,953 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $382.403000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $567.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $273.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $325.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $840.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 55.75%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $598.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 69.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 229.84%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $469.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.