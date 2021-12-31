Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Arch Capital Group, Sells Ecolab Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Harvey Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Capital Group, sells Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $863 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC. Also check out:
1. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: ACGL,
- Added Positions: NDSN, GOOG, MA, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: ST, IDXX, COIHF, DCI, A, MMM, BRK.A, KNX, SYBT, ECL, COST, XOM, KMX, AME, AOS, WBA, GE, SLB, HUBB, DOV, BF.B, BDX, TRN, CABO,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 100,589 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 66,571 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 101,941 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 609,991 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 228,237 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.
