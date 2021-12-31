Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Arch Capital Group, Sells Ecolab Inc

New Purchases: ACGL,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arch Capital Group, sells Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $863 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 100,589 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 66,571 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 101,941 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 609,991 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 228,237 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.