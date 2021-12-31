Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Sells AutoZone Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: MAN, MNDT, UMPQ, TSEM, BJ, CADE, CADE, KD, ETWO, EPRT, HOOD, NUAN, NTNX, OLK, OPEN, RIVN, LYLT, SBNY, SOFI, SOFI, STEP, TTGT, UPST, ZI, LCID, AERI, KRNT, INMD, HYFM, DVAX, DUOL, COIN, BILL, BRBR, BARK, ASAN, ALEC, AFRM,
- Added Positions: KO, WMT, PKG, IP, MDT, BMY, PEG, CMCSA, LEA, WRK, APTV, MDLZ, VZ, WFC, CHKP, KHC, MA, MET, PFE, AMGN, JNJ, MNST, FDX, K, V, AMZN, BKNG, CL, JPM, NVDA, AGCO, SNX, ANSS, MKC, MRNA, OC, CFG, IFF, TFC, AMT, AMAT, CSCO, CAG, PYPL, SYK, VMW, ALL, CCI, LIN, MCD, MELI, NXPI, PG, SPGI, TJX, ABBV, ATVI, AMD, AKAM, BABA, BAC, EAT, CB, DE, DOCU, ECL, GPN, MTZ, PGR, RJF, TSLA, UPS, MTN, MMM, AFL, AXP, BLK, CZR, FISV, JKHY, IEX, ICE, MIDD, MCO, SNPS, TGT, TER, TXN, TWLO, USFD, VRSK, WPC, TWOU, WMS, A, MO, AMRS, AZPN, BK, CARR, CAT, CHX, CTAS, CGNX, DVA, XRAY, DVN, DFS, DEI, EA, EME, EMR, EFX, FAST, FRC, GILD, GMED, HIG, HLT, HBAN, IRM, JCI, JLL, LH, LEN, LTHM, MODV, MS, MOS, NBIX, NEE, NLOK, NUE, OGN, PAYC, PDD, TROW, PRU, DGX, O, RF, RMD, ROK, ROKU, RPRX, SCHW, SHW, SPOT, SYF, SNV, TRV, TRMB, UMH, URI, UPLD, USB, VRTX, VICI, VIR, WCC, XEL, XRX, ZTS, ABM, ACIW, AES, AMG, AGNC, APD, ABNB, ALB, ALGN, Y, LNT, ALLO, ALNY, AMP, AMN, ADI, NLY, AON, APO, ACGL, AIZ, AVB, AVY, BIDU, BCPC, BECN, BBY, BL, BX, SQ, BFAM, BRO, BLDR, CHRW, CPT, CPB, COF, KMX, CBRE, CF, CHTR, CHGG, CVX, CMG, CHD, CINF, CME, CMS, CCEP, SBS, CODI, CNDT, COP, STZ, CPRT, CTVA, COST, CRSP, CRWD, CYBR, DHR, DISH, DIS, DG, DCI, DUK, DT, DEA, EMN, EBS, ESRT, EQIX, ELS, WTRG, ESS, EB, RE, ES, EXR, XOM, FITB, FLT, FMC, FOXA, FCX, FTDR, FULT, AJG, GE, GIS, GM, GDDY, GS, HDB, HR, HEI, HNI, HST, HLI, HUBS, INFY, IART, ISRG, IQV, JHG, KEYS, KC, KKR, KR, LBRDK, LILAK, FWONK, LNC, LFUS, L, LYB, MPC, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MRVL, MASI, MTCH, MMS, MTD, MAA, MOH, MSI, MSCI, NFLX, NIO, NTRS, NVR, OKE, ONTO, ORLY, OVV, OZON, PANW, PGRE, PH, PDCO, PETQ, PM, PINS, PLNT, PNC, POOL, PSMT, PFG, PGNY, PSA, PHM, QRVO, REG, ROL, R, SEE, SMTC, NOW, SITE, SNAP, SNA, SNOW, SSNC, STE, SUI, TMHC, TGNA, TDY, TFX, TEVA, AAN, TTD, TW, TT, TRU, TWTR, UFPI, UGI, ULTA, VIAC, VNO, VMC, WBA, WSO, WERN, WHR, WMB, WWD, WH, XP, XPEV, YEXT, ZEN, Z, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: AZO, IBM, T, MCK, PNR, PEP, WY, HXL, SWK, LKQ, ETR, LOW, QCOM, WAT, PCAR, ON, ADM, C, DLTR, EBAY, LLY, MTB, MRK, RSG, SBUX, AIG, BWA, STT, KMB, PAYX, ZD, ADP, MAR, SE, WM, CDNS, DD, AAP, INTC, CRM, WU, ZION, ADSK, CNC, CSX, DLR, DPZ, RPM, SXT, ALV, BDX, BXP, CCSI, ENTG, KLAC, LRCX, NDAQ, PPG, TEL, ABT, ACN, DOX, AWK, TEAM, AVTR, BSIG, BR, CDW, CTXS, CVS, DXCM, FANG, FVRR, HUM, JD, MU, ORCL, STX, TMUS, UHS, XLNX, YNDX, ZBRA, ABMD, ADS, ABC, FOLD, AMPH, APH, AZN, ATHM, AXS, AZTA, BKR, BAX, BIIB, BPMC, BMTX, BCC, BOOT, AVGO, BG, CWH, CAH, CDNA, CARG, CARS, CERN, CHE, CMC, GLW, CSAN, CVET, CR, CMI, CUBI, DHI, DQ, DDOG, DIN, DOW, DTE, DXC, EW, ELAN, EVR, EVTC, EXEL, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, FAF, FTNT, BEN, FUL, GTHX, GRMN, G, ROCK, GT, GWW, GEF, HAE, HAL, THG, HRI, HES, HPE, HTH, HPQ, HUN, IBN, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, NSP, IPG, INTU, JNPR, KEY, KMI, EL, LC, LBTYA, LITE, MHO, MMC, MGRC, MDU, MED, MD, MEDP, MTG, MFGP, MBT, TAP, NFG, NTUS, NTAP, NTES, NSC, DNOW, NUS, ORI, OSK, OTIS, OMI, PZZA, PATK, PRFT, PRGO, PSNL, PDM, PIPR, PRAA, PINC, PBH, PTC, RDN, RLGY, REGN, RGEN, ROST, SGMO, SRE, SSTK, SPG, SBGI, SJM, STAG, STLD, NOVA, SIVB, SWCH, TPX, TENB, TDC, TXRH, TTC, TSCO, UDR, UNP, QURE, OLED, VLO, VVV, VERI, VERX, VTRS, VIPS, VOYA, WTS, WELL, WDC, WSM, WTW, WGO, WK, INT, YUM, ZUMZ, ZUO,
- Sold Out: ALLE, ETN, WBT, OHI, CSOD, GWB, ENV, SCL, STL, CADE, CADE, HRC, AMCR, CUZ, BAP, WSFS, OSH, FRTA, CONE, SLVM, PPD, HUYA, ATUS, JXN, LGF.A, ALRM, ATH, VER, SAM, ROG, RNR, PNW, LW, KSU, KOS, HUBB, EDU, XLRN, TRUP, NKTR, IRBT,
These are the top 5 holdings of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,868,656 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,199,936 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 643,371 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 10,385,691 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 23,263,360 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.11%
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 291,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 301,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 528,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 380,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 120.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 23,263,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 393.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,153,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 45608.17%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $137.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,093,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in International Paper Co by 866.93%. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,153,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,829,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,130,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.Sold Out: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
