Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Sells AutoZone Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Packaging Corp of America, International Paper Co, Medtronic PLC, sells AutoZone Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, McKesson Corp, Pentair PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nordea Investment Management Ab. As of 2021Q4, Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 974 stocks with a total value of $83.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,868,656 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,199,936 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 643,371 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 10,385,691 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 23,263,360 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.11%

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 291,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 301,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 203,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 528,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 380,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 120.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 23,263,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 393.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,153,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 45608.17%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $137.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,093,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in International Paper Co by 866.93%. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,153,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,829,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,130,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.

Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.