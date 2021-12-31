Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Olin Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells AT&T Inc, DraftKings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: PG, IEFA,
- Added Positions: ELAN, OLN, COP, GXO, XPO, HON, PNC, MSFT, SRE, HBAN, OMF, FSK, DTE, JNJ, CHCT, ELY, HAL, FE, AON, LADR, WMB, SBUX, DVN, AAPL, OKE, MAIN, VICI, NRZ, ADBE, MDT, ARCC, BA, BSX, SYK, ATRC, KKR, NVST, PH, PYPL, EA, V, DIS, CFG, TMO, FAF, BMY, WY, EVRG, JPM, CRM, MFC, QQQ, NKE, HLT, ZTS, HTA, ETN, UNH, LOW, MU, C, AVGO, DHI, MTG, OSTK, PLD, CZR, AMAT, AMLP,
- Reduced Positions: EXAS, SQFT, MPWR, NVDA, BX, SPIP,
- Sold Out: T, DKNG, ATVI, STNE, RKT, BFAM, APO, SPY,
For the details of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwest+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,614 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 8,244 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,696 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 5,784 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 22,663 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Olin Corp (OLN)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Olin Corp by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Midwest Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying