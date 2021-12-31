Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Olin Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells AT&T Inc, DraftKings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: PG, IEFA,

EXAS, SQFT, MPWR, NVDA, BX, SPIP, Sold Out: T, DKNG, ATVI, STNE, RKT, BFAM, APO, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Olin Corp, ConocoPhillips, XPO Logistics Inc, Sempra Energy, sells AT&T Inc, DraftKings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, StoneCo, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Midwest Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,614 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 8,244 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,696 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 5,784 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 22,663 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 53.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Olin Corp by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.