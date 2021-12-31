Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Patron Partners, Llc Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And

insider
Investment company Patron Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Global Materials ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patron Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Patron Partners, Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PATRON PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) - 238,694 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,764 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,889 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,196 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 33,389 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Patron Partners, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Patron Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Patron Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.748700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Patron Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $308.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Patron Partners, Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Patron Partners, Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $459.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Patron Partners, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 178.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 63,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Patron Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.55%. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.029200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Patron Partners, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Patron Partners, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $177.574400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Patron Partners, Llc added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Patron Partners, Llc added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Patron Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Patron Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Patron Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Patron Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Patron Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Patron Partners, Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.



